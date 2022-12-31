‘Proudly successful’ Donald Trump's 'horrible things' warning on tax returns

In response to the release of thousands of pages of his tax returns, former US president Donald Trump warned "horrible things" were to come while taking aim at "radical left Democrats".

Donald Trump, who was unable to stop Democrats in Congress divulging the information which covers the years 2015 to 2020, said, “The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it's going to lead to horrible things for so many people.”

“The great USA divide will now grow far worse. The radical left Democrats have weaponised everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!," he said.

The 'Trump' tax returns once again show how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and enterprises,” the former US president said.

The tax documents span more than 2,700 pages of individual returns from Donald Trump and his wife Melania, and more than 3,000 pages covering returns for his business entities.

Donald Trump's finances have been largely shrouded in mystery since he refused to release them ahead of, and during, his term of office. In 2020, the New York Times reported that Donald Trump paid $750 (£622) in federal income taxes in 2017 and 2018, as well as no income taxes at all in 10 of the past 15 years.

