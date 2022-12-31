What is Korean new year? Everything you need to know about Seollal

New Year's celebrations are different around the world. While some celebrate the new year on January 1, in other places the celebrations take place later in the month—like Chinese New Year and Korean New Year. Koreans celebrate New Year on the day of Seollal, or Korean New Year. Seollal lasts three days including the day before and the day after their New Year’s Day. Both South Korea and North Korea observe this holiday.

When is Korean New Year?

Korean New Year occurs sometime in January or February, depending on the year. In 2023, it will be celebrated on January 22. The celebrations will also take place on January 21 and January 23.

How long is the Korean New Year Celebration?

Korean New Year celebrations usually last three days.

Is January 1 a New Year in Korea?

Some Koreans also observe the New Year on January 1. In North Korea, there is also a third New Year’s celebration, based on the Juche calendar which begins with the birthday of North Korea’s founder, Kim II-sung.

Why do Koreans celebrate Lunar New Year?

Koreans celebrate their new year based on the lunisolar calendar, tracking both the moon and the sun. This calendar system was developed by agrarian societies, and continues to be used in certain countries.

