Did Queen Elizabeth II wish for ‘normal’ life like Prince Harry? A book says…

Late monarch Queen Elizabeth II had a similar dream as her grandson Prince Harry as the young princess wished to lead a more normal life, a book said.

In her newly-released book ‘Elizabeth and Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy’, royal commentator Dr Tessa Dunlop said: “Apparently the Princess insisted: 'I am going to mother my baby – not the nurse', and plaintively told Mike Parker’s Scottish housewife that she would like her children 'to be able to live ordinary lives', adding 'I wish I could be more like you, Eileen'."

“Normal' is apparently what the Princess coveted, and 'normal' is how the press briefly tried to depict her,” the author added.

Meanwhile, author of ‘Step Aside for Royalty: Treasured Memories of the Royal Household’, wrote, “I pondered, how much of a price would a Princess truly be willing to pay in order to bring her children up like 'ordinary people'."

Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ on his life after stepping down from royal duties is set to release in January next year but its title has already started a major controversy with a royal expert saying that Prince Harry’s choice of the word ‘Spare’ should be replaced with “victim.”

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express UK that through the use of the word ‘Spare’ Prince Harry is playing into a “victimhood” narrative and calling his book “victim” would be “a catchy and clever title but quite sad.”

