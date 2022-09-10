Queen's family members check the floral tributes at Balmoral | See pics

Two days after the death of the world's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, her family members viewed the several floral tributes that have been left in memory of the Queen at Balmoral. The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II passed away ‘peacefully’ on Thursday after a year-long period of ill-health.

Queen's family members check the floral tributes at Balmoral (Twitter/@RoyalFamily)

Floral tributes in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral. (Twitter/@RoyalFamily)

Buckingham Palace on Saturday said the state funeral of the Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Ahead of the funeral, the Queen will “Lie-in-State” in Westminster Hall for four days where the public can pay their respects.

“Her Majesty's Coffin will travel to Edinburgh tomorrow, Sunday 11th September, by road, to arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will rest in the Throne Room until the afternoon of Monday 12th September,” the Palace said in a statement.

The queen - who was the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in British history, had marked 70 years on the throne this year. She had surpassed the reign of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria in 2015 - who had reigned for 63 years and seven months. In 2016, she became the longest-reigning monarch in the world with the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand.

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth became the second-longest-reigning monarch in world history - only behind 17th Century French King Louis XIV.

Meanwhile, King Charles III was officially declared as Britain's new monarch on Saturday at a meeting of the Accession Council. Charles automatically became king when his mother, the Queen, passed away. However, the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.