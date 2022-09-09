Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Queen’s former chef reminisces 1st time he met the monarch: ‘Her dogs chased me’

Queen’s former chef reminisces 1st time he met the monarch: ‘Her dogs chased me’

world news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 05:07 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: “I cooked breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner for the most amazing lady. It is an incredibly sad day”, Darren McGrady told CNN.

Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Queen Elizabeth II during an audience at Windsor Castle.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

As Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, her personal chef who worked for her for over a decade expressed “profound sadness” over the Queen's demise.

“I cooked breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner for the most amazing lady. It is an incredibly sad day”, Darren McGrady told CNN.

“I’m feeling those sorts of pains in my stomach as if I lost a loved one."

The chef travelled around the world with the Queen and the royals and had met the Queen for the first time at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where she died.

“I am so glad the Queen is able to be at Balmoral right now. This is her happy place, her place. She smiles wider at Balmoral. With many happy memories. Her jewel in the highlands. Balmoral is where she would have wanted to be…for the inevitable," Darren McGrady said in a tweet.

The chef recalled meeting the Queen as she walked her corgis at Balmoral which led to a funny moment between the pair.

Read more: What happens to Queen Elizabeth II's beloved dogs now

When he met the Queen for the first time, she was walking with her dogs along the river at Balmoral Castle and the corgis started chasing McGrady.

“The Queen just laughed out loud,” he told CNN.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
queen elizabeth ii
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP