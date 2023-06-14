‘Radical’ Camilla ‘fiercely modern feminist’, Meghan Markle not…: Royal expert

Meghan Markle has been outspoken about her feminism for most of her time in the spotlight. Even as a working royal, she has remained vocal about the women's rights issues that matter most to her. Since stepping down from royal duties and moving to the United States, Prince Harry's wife also launched her Archetypes podcast that challenges limiting preconceptions of women. Meghan Markle has also campaigned for women through various philanthropic projects.

But one royal expert thinks that there was another outspoken royal feminist before Meghan arrived on the scene. Talking about King Charles' second wife Camilla, royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! that while this is one of her main areas of focus, Camilla is also deeply committed to women's issues.

“The Queen is absolutely passionate about reading and saw huge success when she launched her Reading Room charity on Instagram. She has read since she was young and loves nothing more than sitting quietly with King Charles and reading in separate corners of the same room,” Jennie Bond said, adding, “I think she has probably be surprised—and thrilled—by the success of this literary venture but she remains loyal to her other charities and causes, particularly domestic violence.”

“The Queen is a fiercely modern feminist who has some radical and forward thinking ideas—Meghan was certainly not the first member of the family to claim this credential,” she further said.

