‘Ready to meet pro-Ukraine fighters’: Vyacheslav Gladkov

AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 04, 2023 08:17 PM IST

Governor of Russian border region said he was ready to meet pro-Ukraine fighters attacking frontier areas.

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine said Sunday he was ready to meet Russian pro-Kyiv fighters that have claimed responsibility for attacks on the area after they offered a meeting with officials to exchange prisoners.

Governor of Belgorod(Reuters)

"The only thing stopping me from negotiating with them is our guys that are in their hands, maybe they are already dead," Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram. "But if they are not, then from 5:00 pm (1400 GMT) to 6:00 pm at the car border point in Shebekino. I guarantee safety."

