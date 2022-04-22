'Realistic possibility': UK PM Boris Johnson on whether Russia could 'win' war against Ukraine
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said there is a "realistic possibility" of Russia winning the war agains Ukraine and that the wa could continue until the end of next year. As he was taking questions from media in New Delhi during his two-day visit to India, he was asked to comment on the estimate of Western officials that Russia could win the war which may continue for a very long time.
"Yes. I mean, look. The sad thing is that is a realistic possibility. Yeah, of course, Putin has a huge army. He has a very difficult political position because he has made a catastrophic blunder. He has the only option now is to continue to try to use his grinding approach, led by the artillery trying to grind the Ukrainians down. He is very close to securing a land bridge in Mariupol now. The situation is, I am afraid, unpredictable at this stage. We just got to be realistic about that," Boris Johnson said.
"But we have also seen the incredible heroism of the Ukrainians and the willingness to fight. And I tell you something. No matter what..it could be a long period, I agree, But he will not be able to conquer the spirit of the Ukrainian people. And that is an observable fact. On the contrary, what he is doing every day is strengthening and reinforcing the will to resist," the UK PM said adding that the UK now plans to send tanks to Poland.
Countries supporting Ukraine must now think what more they can do in form of intelligence sharing, military training, economic sanctions and intensifying pressure on Putin. Ukraine needs to be fortified so that it becomes impenetrable by Russian forces, Johnson said.
The UK Prime Minister recenlt went to Ukraine and met President Volodymyr Zelensky. On Friday, as he became the first western leader to concede Putin could win the war, he also said the UK embassy in Ukraine will be reopened from next week.
Dozens feared dead in blast at mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz: Report
An explosion struck a mosque in northern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, police said, with eyewitnesses reporting dozens of casualties. The blast hit Mawlavi Sikandar mosque north of Kunduz city, provincial police spokesman Obaidullah Abedi told AFP. A nurse at a nearby district hospital told AFP over the phone that between 30 to 40 casualties had been admitted from the blast. There was no official confirmation on the casualties from the incident.
‘Worrying’ rise in South African Covid cases, says health minister
South African health minister Joe Phaahla said the authorities are monitoring “worrying signs” in the level of new coronavirus infections. The proportion of positive test results rose to 15.8% on Thursday, when 4,406 new infections were detected compared with 13.4% a day earlier, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. Scientists have predicted the start of a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections in late April or May.
Xi Jinping set to secure unprecedented third term as China’s leader
President Xi Jinping, who is set to secure a unprecedented third term as China's leader in a leadership reshuffle later this year, was elected on Friday by unanimous vote as a delegate to the 20th national congress of the ruling party at the Communist Party of China Guangxi regional congress. In China, CPC leaders are essentially selected and Xi becoming a delegate was more of a formality.
Top Covid expert recommends reopening China in orderly manner
In an editorial published earlier this month, China's top Covid expert Zhong Nanshan recommended the country reopen in an orderly manner to bring social and economic development back to normal and adapt to the global reopening. China's leading respiratory expert Zhong's views were published earlier this month in the National Science Review, an English-language journal affiliated with China's top science research institute, the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
No foreign conspiracy: Pakistan dismisses Imran Khan's claim
The National Security Committee of the Pakistan cabinet on Friday dismissed former prime minister Imran Khan's claim that there was a foreign conspiracy to topple his government. Friday's meeting was chaired by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. The content of the telegram was again discussed at Friday's meeting and it was concluded that there was no evidence of foreign conspiracy.
