Selfie stick in one hand, swimming: Viral video shows man heading to Ceuta

Chaos has taken hold in Ceuta following a dramatic turn of events at the border in recent days. The sudden influx of 60,000 migrants from Morocco into the Spanish territory has brought the situation into sharp focus globally.

Holding the selfie stick out in front of him, the man recorded his own swim through the water. (Visuals from viral video (Photo Credit: X))

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Amid the crisis, a video went viral on social media. The purported clip, captured on a selfie stick, showed a Moroccan man filming himself as he swims through open water toward Ceuta.

Holding the selfie stick out in front of him, the man recorded his own swim through the water during a major surge in border crossings into the Spanish territory.

Also Read | Ceuta migrant crisis latest update: Death toll rises to 57 as thousands return to Morocco

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Also Read | What to know about Ceuta, Spain's immigration policy as latest videos show massive migrant influx from Morocco

What happened in Ceuta?

Myriam Cherti, a senior researcher at the University of Oxford’s Centre on Migration, Policy and Society, said that the reason for what triggered the migrants to cross over to Ceuta remains unclear, reported AP.

Roughly 60,000 migrants entered Ceuta from Morocco on Thursday and Friday, local Spanish officials said. At least 57 died attempting the crossing either by drowning or in a stampede.

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Meanwhile, around 45,000 had returned to Moroccan territory after many spent the night on the streets of Ceuta.

Spanish enclaves in Morocco

Also Read | A ruling, a rumour, a rush: What happened before thousands crossed into Spain’s Ceuta enclave from Morocco

Why did people cross over to Ceuta?

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According to the AP report, Abdulah Buji travelled from his home in northern Morocco and joined the people trying to enter the Spanish territory.

“Spain gives you the chance to make your future, not like Morocco,” noted Buji, 21, who is studying to be a teacher.

“I am a talented boy. I just want a chance,” he added.

Migrants wade through the water near the border with Morocco as they attempt to enter Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on July 31, 2026.

Speaking about his years of education, Buji told AP, "I’ve spent perhaps 14 years studying, but there’s nothing at home, and I’d have to work 12-hour shifts for a meager wage."

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"That’s why I came here, but I haven’t found any opportunities here either, so I have to go back," he said.

(with inputs from AP)