'Regardless of colour or gender...': Kamala Harris on gender, racial equality

In her latest comment in favour of gender and racial equality, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday said that in eight days every child of America, regardless of their color or gender, will see there's no limit to who can lead the country. "In eight days we’ll show every child in America—regardless of their color or gender—that there are no limits to who can lead and hold positions of power in our country," she tweeted.

Harris has been vocal about her stand on women's rights and racial equality among other issues since before she was chosen as the running mate of President-elect Joe Biden in the US elections 2020.

Here are a few of the statements she made highlighting the need for girls and people of colour to strive for equality:

- Oct 29, 2020: "54 cents. That's how much Latinas earn on average compared to every dollar a white man earns. That's unacceptable. A Biden-Harris administration will fight to close the gender wage gap once and for all."

- Oct 13, 2020: "During her confirmation hearing, Justice Ginsburg said the right to choose was "essential to women's equality." We already know where Judge Barrett stands on a woman's right to choose. Her writings made it clear. It would be a disgrace to appoint her to Justice Ginsburg's seat."

- Oct 11, 2020: "Together, we can build a world where all girls have every opportunity to succeed and thrive. And to every girl out there, know that leadership starts at any age."

- Oct 7, 2020: "I will always fight for a woman's right to make a decision about her own body. It should be her decision and not Donald Trump's."

- Aug 26, 2020: "We cannot mark Women's Equality Day without remembering the voters of color who weren't included in the 19th Amendment victory a century ago--women who faced poll taxes and literacy tests. To honor their sacrifices, let's vote in record numbers this fall."

- Aug 25, 2020: "As states across our nation continue to attack reproductive rights, especially abortion, it's more important than ever we have a president who will defend and expand these rights. As president, JoeBiden will codify Roe v. Wade and protect the constitutional right to choose."

- Aug 19, 2020: "That I am here tonight is a testament to the dedication of generations before me. Women and men who believed so fiercely in the promise of equality, liberty, and justice for all," she said as she accepted the nomination for vice president.