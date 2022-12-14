Home / World News / These are world’s five biggest jailers of journalists. China is the first

These are world’s five biggest jailers of journalists. China is the first

world news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 11:53 AM IST

Reporters Without Borders Report: "Dictatorial and authoritarian regimes are filling their prisons faster than ever by jailing journalists," Christophe Deloire, RSF Secretary-General said.

Reporters Without Borders: More than half of the journalists are in just five countries.(Representational)
Reporters Without Borders: More than half of the journalists are in just five countries.(Representational)
ByMallika Soni

Owing to Iran's protest crackdown, the number of journalists imprisoned worldwide surged to a record high of 533 in 2022, according to a report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). The figure is up from 488 in 2021, already a record, according to the France-based NGO.

More than half of the journalists are in just five countries: China, which remains "the world's biggest jailer of journalists" with 110, followed by Myanmar (62), Iran (47), Vietnam (39) and Belarus (31), the report showed.

"Dictatorial and authoritarian regimes are filling their prisons faster than ever by jailing journalists," Christophe Deloire, RSF Secretary-General said.

“This new record in the number of detained journalists confirms the pressing and urgent need to resist these unscrupulous governments and to extend our active solidarity to all those who embody the ideal of journalistic freedom, independence and pluralism,” Christophe Deloire added.

Read more: Congo's worst floods kills over 120, government buildings inundated: Updates

Iran is the only country that was not part of the list last year. The country had locked up an "unprecedented" 34 media professionals since protests broke out in September over the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for not wearing her hijab properly.

The number of women journalists in prison is also at an all-time high worldwide, rising from 60 to 78 since 2021. The report highlighted the cases of Iranians Nilufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi -- among 15 female journalists arrested during the Iran protests -- who drew attention to the death of Amini and now face a potential death penalty.

It is "indicative of the Iranian authorities' desire to systematically reduce women to silence," RSF said.

Read more: UK PM Rishi Sunak's 5-step crackdown plan on illegal immigration

The report also showed that three quarters of jailed journalists are concentrated in Asia and the Middle East and a sharp increase in media repression in Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.

The number of journalists killed has also risen -- to 57 -- due particularly to the war in Ukraine, up from "historic lows" of 48 and 50 in the last two years, respectively. Eight journalists have been killed reporting on the war, five of them from non-combatant countries, the report showed.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
journalist
journalist

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out