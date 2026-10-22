Researchers tested a two-stage process to turn dog feces into hydrogen and methane, but found single-stage processing more economical

Dog droppings are a common urban waste problem, and disposing of them can create challenges for owners and municipal cleaning agencies. Scientists are studying whether this waste can be used to recover energy rather than simply discarded. One such study by Karla Cruz-Torres, Martín Barragán-Trinidad, and Dulce María Arias-Lizárraga, published in the Biochemical Engineering Journal on Feb. 1, 2026, examined whether dog feces could be used to produce hydrogen and methane through biological waste processing.

Researchers found that dog feces can produce hydrogen and methane through biological processing. But in tests, single-stage digestion of untreated wet waste offered the best economic balance. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

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The team conducted experiments comparing single-stage and two-stage processing technologies using wet dog feces, both with and without acid pretreatment. The researchers investigated whether producing two fuels from one waste stream would deliver enough additional energy to justify the extra costs. Their results showed that although the two-stage process could generate both fuels, single-stage processing of untreated wet feces offered the best balance between energy recovery and cost among the methods tested.

How the two-stage process works

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To produce biofuels, the researchers used anaerobic digestion, a biological process in which microorganisms break down organic material without oxygen. The process releases biogas containing methane and carbon dioxide and can be used to recover energy from organic waste. In the two-stage system, the first stage, called acidogenesis, involves the breakdown of organic matter and the production of hydrogen. The remaining organic material then undergoes anaerobic digestion in the second stage, producing methane.

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{{^usCountry}} This arrangement allows researchers to investigate whether two fuels can be recovered from a single waste stream. However, an additional treatment stage also brings extra operating demands that can affect the system's overall efficiency and cost. Comparing the two-stage setup with a simpler digestion process helped the researchers assess whether the additional steps offered an economic advantage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This arrangement allows researchers to investigate whether two fuels can be recovered from a single waste stream. However, an additional treatment stage also brings extra operating demands that can affect the system's overall efficiency and cost. Comparing the two-stage setup with a simpler digestion process helped the researchers assess whether the additional steps offered an economic advantage. {{/usCountry}}

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The team also tested dilute-acid pretreatment, which changes organic material before biological processing. Although pretreatment improved energy recovery in the two-stage system, it did not reduce the cost of producing methane. This distinction matters because an increase in energy output does not necessarily translate into a cheaper or more practical process.

The study's techno-economic analysis indicated that the two-stage process did not provide the best economic balance. The authors found that single-stage anaerobic digestion using fresh, untreated wet dog feces was the most economical option among the methods tested under the experimental conditions.

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A study comparing ways to process dog feces found that producing hydrogen and methane in two stages did not beat simpler digestion economically. Acid pretreatment increased energy recovery in the two-stage system but did not lower methane production costs. The results reflect the experimental conditions tested.

Why methane matters

The results indicated that methane accounted for more than 85% of the energy recovered in the scenarios analyzed by the researchers. Hydrogen contributed only a small share, making its recovery economically inefficient when the additional processing costs were considered. The findings suggest that producing more types of fuel does not automatically make a system more cost-effective.

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Energy used to control temperature and mix the material was another important consideration. These operations help maintain biological activity, but they also consume energy and increase operating costs. A fuel-producing process must therefore be evaluated against the resources it uses, rather than by measuring fuel output alone.

The authors suggested that low biogas yields may have been linked to insufficient acclimatization of the microbial inoculum, the community of microorganisms used to initiate digestion. If these organisms are not adequately adapted to the feedstock, gas production may be limited. This possibility also leaves room for further investigation: the economic ranking reflects the conditions tested and does not establish that single-stage digestion will always outperform a two-stage system under different operating conditions. Research into microbial adaptation and process stability could help determine whether yields can be improved and how that might affect the cost comparison.

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The experiments evaluated controlled processing systems rather than a ready-to-use domestic technology. Any future application would need to account for collection, handling, treatment, equipment, energy use, and operating costs.

The authors recommended a life cycle analysis to assess the process's environmental effects, including resource consumption and the impacts associated with recovering energy from dog waste. Such an assessment could help determine whether the potential benefits outweigh the environmental costs. For now, the study suggests that dog feces can serve as a feedstock for bioenergy, while single-stage digestion appears more economical under the conditions examined.