Residents of Shanghai scuffle with police over Covid policy
Shanghai residents scuffled with hazmat-suited police ordering them to surrender their homes to Covid-19 patients, videos on social media showed, providing a rare glimpse into rising discontent in the megacity over China’s inflexible virus response.
The city of 25 million and China’s economic engine room has become the heart of the country’s biggest outbreak since the peak of the first virus wave in Wuhan over two years ago, rattling the strict zero-Covid policy. Some stuck in Shanghai, locked down since early April, have flooded social media with complaints of food shortages and of over-zealous officialdom forcing them into state quarantine, challenging China’s ‘Great Firewall’ of censorship which wipes dissenting views from the internet almost as soon as they appear.
Late Thursday, videos circulated showing residents outside a compound shouting at ranks of officials holding shields labelled “police”, as the officers tried to break through their line.
In one clip, police appear to make several arrests as the residents accuse them of “hitting people”.
The incident began after authorities ordered 39 households to move out of their homes to house virus patients in the development, according to Zhangjiang Group, the developer of the housing complex.
In one live-streamed video, a woman can be heard weeping and asking “why are they taking an old person away?” as officials appeared to put someone into a car. Zhangjiang Group said it had compensated the tenants and moved them into other units in the same compound.
Meanwhile, Shanghai on Friday logged a record high in symptomatic Covid-19 infections but posted a marginal drop in the number of overall cases as the city continued to battle the outbreak.
Although Shanghai’s total number of 23,000 infections on Friday were down from more than 27,000 the previous day, the number of symptomatic cases shot up to 3,200 from 2,573 a day earlier, the health authorities said. Overall, the mainland reported 3,472 locally-transmitted confirmed infections and 20,694 asymptomatic carriers for Thursday.
S Korea to remove most Covid-19 restrictions
South Korea will remove most pandemic restrictions, including indoor gathering limits, as it slowly wiggles out of an Omicron outbreak officials say is stabilising.
US FDA authorises first breath test for infection
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorisation for what it said is the first device that can detect Covid-19 in breath samples.
The InspectIR Covid-19 Breathalyser is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, the FDA said, and can be used in doctor’s offices, hospitals and mobile testing sites.
With inputs from Sutirtho Patranobis
Ukraine war: Bodies of more than 900 civilians discovered in Kyiv, say officials
The bodies of more than 900 civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces, the regional police chief said in a briefing Friday. The head of Kyiv's regional police force, Andriy Nebytov added that more bodies were being found every day, under the rubble and in mass graves. “The most victims were found in Bucha, where there are more than 350 corpses,” he said. Nebytov added that Russian troops were “tracking down” people who expressed strong pro-Ukrainian views.
More than 150 hurt in Jerusalem clashes as religious festivals overlap
More than 150 people were wounded Friday in clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the first face-off in the area since the start of Ramadan. Witnesses said Palestinians threw stones at Israeli forces, who fired rubber-coated bullets and sound grenades. The Palestinian Red Crescent said 153 people were hospitalised and "dozens of other injuries" were treated at the scene. Israeli police said at least three officers were hurt.
395 dead, dozens missing after 'apocalyptic' floods batter South Africa
The death toll from South Africa's devastating floods surged to 395 on Friday as rescuers widened the search for dozens still missing five days after the disaster struck. "Sadly the number of fatalities continues to increase with the latest figure standing at 395," regional head of the disaster managing ministry Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement.
Police arrest suspect in recent attacks on Sikh men in New York
Police in Queens, New York City, have arrested a 19-year-old youth for The accused, Vernon Douglas' alleged involvements in attacks on three Sikh men, in two separate incidents, both of which took place in April. The accused, Vernon Douglas, was arrested on Thursday from Brooklyn, two days after two Sikh men were assaulted in Queens. While 20-year-old Hezekiah Coleman was arrested on the day of the crime, Douglas was absconding.
Russia warns US & allies against arming Ukraine: Report
Russia on Friday warned the United States against arming Ukraine, warning of unpredictable consequences as the war entered the 51st day, The Washington Post reported. According to the news report, the document written in Russian titled as 'On Russia's concerns in the context of massive supplies of weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime' was forwarded to the US State Department by the Russian embassy in Washington.
