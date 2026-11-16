‘Respect India’s democracy’: Italian senator Giulio Terzi calls out socialist leader over ‘vote thieves’ remark targeting BJP

Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) “Italy-India” Bilateral Friendship Group, Giulio Terzi, has endorsed Italian legislator Deborah Bergamini's criticism of European Socialist leader Giacomo Filibeck's comments on India's democracy at the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, calling his comments "inappropriate."

Giacomo Filibeck, Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists. (ANI)

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Filibeck claimed that democracy was "under attack" in India and expressed support for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the summit.

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In response, Terzi denounced Filibeck's comments, noting that they go against the idea of open and constructive dialogue. He further called for respect for parliamentary democracy.

"As Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) “Italy-India” Bilateral Friendship Group, I wish to fully endorse what Hon. Deborah Bergamini stated yesterday in the following Facebook post about an incident that, unfortunately, does nothing to foster the open, civil and constructive dialogue and mutual respect that must always characterise parliamentary diplomacy, above all," he wrote in a post on X, sharing Bergamini's remarks.

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{{^usCountry}} He made the remarks in response to Italian legislator Deborah Bergamini's Facebook post, where she called out Filibeck over his "Vote thieves, step down from your seats" remark targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that India has its own political institutions and judiciary to address domestic political disputes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He made the remarks in response to Italian legislator Deborah Bergamini's Facebook post, where she called out Filibeck over his "Vote thieves, step down from your seats" remark targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that India has its own political institutions and judiciary to address domestic political disputes. {{/usCountry}}

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In the post, legislator Bergamini said Filibeck's comments amount to an inappropriate intervention in the domestic political debate of India, highlighting the Special Strategic Partnership between Rome and New Delhi.

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While affirming the importance of opposition and arguments in a democracy, she underscored that the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in India and the debate surrounding it remains an internal matter of the country.

"An Italian member of the Party of European Socialists and Democrats, speaking at a meeting organised by India’s Congress Party, attacked Prime Minister Modi’s BJP, demanding: ‘Vote thieves, get out of office.’ This is because in India the opposition is attacking the majority over a long-awaited revision of the electoral rolls to remove duplicate entries, deceased people and people who have moved away," Bergamini wrote.

"I believe that in a democracy everyone is free to put forward the arguments and accusations they see fit, provided they can substantiate them. Moreover, in cases like this, it is inappropriate to intervene in the domestic political debate of a great friendly country with which our nation has established a Special Strategic Partnership, developing close cooperation across all sectors," she added.

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Highlighting India as the "world's largest democracy" where 970 million citizens vote to elect their government, Bergamini noted that the resolution to the ongoing conflicts can be found by "respecting the rules of democracy."

"Furthermore, as Europeans, we consider it inappropriate to lecture a country where 970 million citizens vote. India has its own political institutions and judiciary: any disputes and challenges must be resolved by following and respecting the rules of democracy," she added.

This comes after Giacomo Filibeck, Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), described democracy in India as being "under attack" and expressed support for Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.

ALSO READ: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi after Italian leader raises 'vote chor' slogan: 'Who laughs when India is insulted'

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat Summit 2026, organised by the Congress in Hyderabad, Filibeck said international gatherings were important to draw global attention to challenges concerning democracy in India."Democracy is under attack in India, and we need to defend it, and the best way to defend it is to stand by Rahul Gandhi and the Indian Congress Party," he said.

Filibeck also said the PES, the Congress and other political movements across the world were part of a progressive alliance committed to social justice, climate justice, human rights and democracy.

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson and National Media Co-Incharge Pradeep Bhandari accused Rahul Gandhi of seeking foreign interference in India's domestic political affairs.

In a post on X, Bhandari alleged that Gandhi was seeking "regime change with foreign help" and accused him of acting on behalf of foreign powers seeking instability in India.

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The Bharat Summit 2026 has brought together approximately 1,000 delegates, policymakers and thinkers from 70 countries to deliberate on global geopolitics, democracy, climate change, artificial intelligence and progressive politics.