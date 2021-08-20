Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Responsibility towards Afghanistan for ties with Taliban': NATO on Pakistan
'Responsibility towards Afghanistan for ties with Taliban': NATO on Pakistan

NATO also urged that any future Afghan government must adhere to Afghanistan's international obligations; safeguard the human rights of all Afghans, particularly women, children.
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:31 PM IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg remarks came after the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday expressed that Pakistan has a special responsibility towards Afghanistan as Islamabad possesses close relations with the Taliban, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

NATO also urged that any future Afghan government must adhere to Afghanistan's international obligations; safeguard the human rights of all Afghans, particularly women, children, and minorities; uphold the rule of law; allow unhindered humanitarian access.

"Pakistan has close relations with the Taliban and now has a special responsibility towards Afghanistan," Jens Stoltenberg said during a NATO press briefing.

Stoltenberg's remarks came after the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Panic has gripped the Afghan capital as people fear a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings.

