Retirement age hike to 65 'not set in stone': France's PM

Published on Jan 03, 2023 01:57 PM IST

France Retirement Age: The age of 65 is "not set in stone," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told franceinfo radio.

France Retirement Age: French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne looks on.(AFP)
The French government is prepared to show flexibility on a plan by President Emmanuel Macron to raise the retirement age to 65, the prime minister said Tuesday ahead of crunch talks with unions.

The age of 65 is "not set in stone," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told franceinfo radio, adding that "other solutions" could help the government reach its target of balancing the pensions system by 2030.

