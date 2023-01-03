Home / World News / Taliban warns Afghan media outlets: Don't 'promote propaganda against regime'

Taliban warns Afghan media outlets: Don't 'promote propaganda against regime'

Published on Jan 03, 2023

Afghanistan: Media organisations and news channels operating in Afghanistan continue to face strict restrictions under the Taliban rule. promote propaganda against the regime

Afghanistan: A Taliban fighter stands guard in Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP)
Afghanistan: A Taliban fighter stands guard in Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP)
By Mallika Soni

Taliban's ministry of information and culture said that the Taliban courts would prosecute the media outlets operating from abroad in the coming times, a report said.

Blaming the Afghan media organisations of spreading propaganda, the head of the ministry Hemad said as per Khaama Press, “A decision has been made regarding these media outlets. It is expected that the court's decision will be announced in the near future", adding “no law allows the executive of media outlets to operate from outside and promote propaganda against the regime.”

Media organisations and news channels operating in Afghanistan continue to face strict restrictions under the Taliban rule. Last year in December, the Taliban said that they are planning to formulate a proper direction for the media outlets.

Violence against journalists continues to rise in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) stated that human rights violation were reported of at least 200 reporters in November.

“Human rights abuses of more than 200 reporters in Afghanistan recorded by UNAMA since August 2021. Record high numbers include arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment, threats and intimidation,” UNAMA said.

Another report by the South Asian Media Solidarity Network (SAMSN) said that over 45 per cent of journalists have quit since the Taliban assumed power following US withdrawal.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Sign out