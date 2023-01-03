More Indians are visiting Singapore, 2nd highest in the world, overtaking China

Indian tourists are the second highest number of visitors arriving in Singapore, data from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) till November showed. With this Indian tourist numbers have overtaken that of China. Before the Covid pandemic, Chinese were the highest number of tourists to Singapore.

Indian visitors to Singapore stood at a total of 612,300 up to November 2022 as they also stayed the longest in the country with the average length of stay of 8.61 days compared with an average of 5.19 days. Indonesians, on the other hand, on average stayed 4.66 days, while Malaysians for 4.28 days and Australians for 4.05 days, the data revealed.

With 986,900 visitors till November, Indonesia is the largest source of foreign visitors to Singapore. Malaysia is in third place with 495,470, followed by Australia at 476,480.

This also marks the best year of tourism since Covid shut the travel sector in Indonesia. Indonesia, India, Malaysia and Australia together account for almost half (48 per cent) of the total arrivals to Singapore where the total number of foreign arrivals reached 5.37 million. Earlier, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) had said that the country expected to receive between 4 and 6 million visitors in 2022.

Before the pandemic, Singapore was the fifth most visited city in the world when it received over 19.1 million visitors in 2019. Singapore then had over 3.6 million visitors from China, making Chinese tourists Singapore's largest tourism source. China's reopening in December could bring more tourists to Singapore.

