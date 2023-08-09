Rex Heuermann’s adult children live ‘in a surreal, waking horror show,' hire attorney to protect ‘their rights’

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann’s children, 26-year-old Victoria Heuermann and 33-year-old Christopher Sheridan, are living in a “surreal, waking horror show,” their attorney has said. Vess Mitev said they hired him to protect them while the investigation is “heating up.”

Rex Heuermann, the architect accused of murdering at least three women near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach, appears before Judge Timothy P. Mazzei in Suffolk County Court, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Riverhead, N.Y (James Carbone/Newsday via AP, Pool)(AP)

“They’re constantly… having to reevaluate what is happening to them, almost in real-time,” Vess told Fox News Digital. “[They’re] trying to regain some basic sense of normalcy, which is completely impossible at this point. They’re living in a surreal, waking horror show.” The siblings reportedly hired the lawyer as “their rights and liberties have to be protected.”

“And that investigation… is now heating up with the DA handing over troves of documents last week, and… the leads the DA may be pursuing, whatever they may be, at some point may intertwine… with the rights and remedies that my clients have and enjoy under the Constitution and under the laws of New York,” Vess said.

‘My children cry themselves to sleep’

Rex’s wife, Asa Ellerup, 59, previously said she has been suffering constant anxiety as investigators turned their Massapequa Park home into a wreck, trying to find evidence. Asa said she does not even have a bed to sleep in now. “I woke up in the middle of the night, shivering,” according to New York Post. “Anxiety.”

“My children cry themselves to sleep. I mean, they’re not children. They’re grown adults but they’re my children, and my son has developmental disabilities and he cried himself to sleep,” she added.

Asa’s daughter, Victoria, revealed she feels “not human” after the mess authorities left behind. Asa’s lawyer, Bob Macedonio, explained the statement, saying, “She meant what they’ve done to them and the family is not even human. They were just complete animals. They treated them like animals.”

“It’s the only thing I got,” Asa said of the house, adding that it is unlivable at present. “We did get another chair out from the basement and upstairs so me and my son can sit and talk. He’s so distraught and doesn’t understand, and as a mother, I have no answers for him,” she added.“But I said, ‘We’re together,'” Asa said. “‘That’s really what matters right now. That you and me are sitting here together and we will get through this.'”

The family had reportedly been living in a hotel before returning to the house,Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison had said. "They were in shock, disbelief,” Rodney said of Rex’s family. "We had to kind of show them some type of proof to let it be known who their father was behind the curtain," he added. "But they're cooperating. They're currently, I'm being told, in a hotel. And I just was told that the wife's filed for divorce. And she retained a lawyer and we'll see what happens next."

Rex’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.