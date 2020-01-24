‘Ridiculous’, ‘jealous of Obama’: Twitter reacts to US President Donald Trump’s latest post

world

US President Donald Trump on Friday morning tweeted a picture which resulte in a barrage of tweets, saying it’s in bad taste and that the President should resign.

The altered picture shows Trump standing in hallway of a room, leaning on a pillar by the window and his predecessor, Barack Obama, outside looking at him through binoculars. Obama is shown using vacuum suction cup, often shown in Hollywood movies being used by spies, to hold onto the window. The window is seen a few floors above the ground.

The picture soon led to a flurry of tweets. One user said Obama wanted to see what an impeached president looks like.

“Obama just wanted to see what an impeached president looks like,” said a Twitter user Ants.

“Do you have any idea just how ridiculous you are,” said another user Jeff Tiedrich.

“#DonaldTrump will always be jealous of President Obama, and will never measure up,” said a tweet from Jules Morgan.

The tweet was posted at 8:10 am IST and within half an hour, it was retweeted 17,000 times.

More than two years ago, the US President had left Twitter baffled when he posted, a little after midnight, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” The word ‘covfefe’, which was left hanging for about six hours, led many Twitter users wonder what the President meant by the word.

“Does no one on staff have his password? Have they tried the most common ones? 123456, or 11111, or, like ... “password”?” said a Twitter user Clive Thompson.

“I was about to go to bed but I guess i have to stare at this covfefe tweet until it goes away now,” said another user Ashley Feinberg.

The tweet was finally deleted by Trump. But not before it turned into a phenomenon.

Trump is facing impeachment trial after the Democrats in the House of Representatives accused him of withholding military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to face-off against Trump in November’s presidential election.

The trial is currently going on in the Senate or Upper House of the US Congress. Republicans, who control the Senate, have continually voiced support for the president.

However, it is certain to cast a shadow over the November 2020 presidential election.