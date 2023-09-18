‘Ring of Fire’ annular solar eclipse in USA: Which National Parks will offer best views of the natural event in October?

Science enthusiasts and researchers are bracing for the "Ring of Fire" annular solar eclipse which is expected to be seen in the United States on October 14, 2023. People will witness a "ring of fire" in the sky as the moon will pass in front of the sun, covering it albeit not fully. Due to its relatively smaller size, the moon will form a concentric circle with respect to the sun. And the uncovered portion will make it look like a ring of fire in the sky.

The annular solar eclipse will be seen in the United States on October 14, 2023.(YouTube/@NASA)

The solar eclipse will be visible first in Oregon starting at 12:13 p.m. Eastern Time (9:13 a.m. Pacific Time). The annular solar eclipse will go through southeastward US states and will be visible in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas in subsequent times.

Here are the National Parks in the US where you can get the best views of the "Ring of Fire" annular solar eclipse.

Oregon

The best view in Oregon will be visible in Crater Lake National Park.

California

The "Ring of Fire" annular solar eclipse will be best visible in the northeast sliver of Lava Beds National Monument in California.

Nevada

Great Basin National Park will offer the most thrilling view of the natural event going to happen on October 14, 2023.

Utah

Most National Parks in Utah will have one of the best views of the "Ring of Fire" annular solar eclipse. Altogether 13 national parks sites like Bryce Canyon National Park, Goblin Valley State Park, Capitol Reef National Park,Canyonlands National Park, Escalante Petrified Forest State Park, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Goosenecks State Park, Kodachrome Basin State Park,Hovenweep National Monument, Natural Bridges National Monument, Rainbow Bridge National Monument, Territorial Statehouse State Park Museum, will offer mesmerising views.

Arizona

Navajo National Monument will offer the best view in Arizona. Canyon De Chelly National Monument will also be a good place to enjoy the sights of the solar eclipse.

Colorado

Mesa Verde National Park is the place-to-be to view the "Ring of Fire" annular solar eclipse.

New Mexico

Aztec Ruins National Monument, Bandelier National Monument, Chaco Culture National Historical Park, Pecos National Historical Park, Petroglyph National Monument, Rio Grande Nature Center State Park, Salinas Pueblo Mission National Monument, Valles Caldera National Preserve will be the best locations in New Mexico to witness the annular solar eclipse.

Texas

San Antonio Missions National Historical Park will offer fantastic views of the "Ring of Fire" annular solar eclipse. Choke Canyon State Park and Goose Island State Park will also be good locations to view the event.

What NASA has predicted about the eclipse

Being ring-shaped, it will be an annular solar eclipse. NASA has announced that it will do a live coverage of the solar eclipse. Telescope views from across the US, will be telecast on NASA's YouTube channel. People would also be able to ask questions in the chat section using #askNASA.

NASA has warned the people not to look directly at the eclipse. They have recommended people to use specialised eye protection to view the eclipse.