Rio de Janeiro halts Covid-19 shots as vaccine supplies dry up

Vaccinations will only begin when a new lot of shots arrives, they said, with delivery not expected until next week.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:19 PM IST
The halt to vaccinations illustrates the patchy nature of Brazil's vaccine rollout, which has been blighted with delays and a lack of supplies.(AFP Photo. Representative image)

The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro will halt Covid-19 vaccinations from Wednesday due to a lack of shots, city officials said on Monday

The halt to vaccinations illustrates the patchy nature of Brazil's vaccine rollout, which has been blighted with delays and a lack of supplies.

"I have received the news that new doses did not arrive," Rio's Mayor Eduardo Paes wrote on Twitter. "Today we are vaccinating 84-year-olds and tomorrow 83-year-olds. We are ready and have already vaccinated 244,852 people. We just need the vaccine to arrive ... it should come next week."

