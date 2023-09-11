What Rishi Sunak told UK parliament on G20, PM Modi: ‘I and my family…’

British prime minister Rishi Sunak told UK lawmakers that he had "warm and productive" discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards a free trade agreement (FTA) with India. The UK PM updated the parliament on his recent visit to New Delhi for the India-led G20 Summit. Addressing the House of Commons, the 43-year-old leader talked about his and his wife Akshata Murty’s Indian connections and financial interests in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a bilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.(PTI)

"For the record, let me declare that as is a matter of public record, I and my family are of Indian origin. My wife and her family are Indian citizens with financial interests in India,” Rishi Sunak said in reference to Akshata Murty’s shares in Infosys.

Rishi Sunak also highlighted his three key aims of the India visit, which included increasing diplomatic pressure on Russian president Vladimir Putin, climate action and strengthening ties with India.

"I held warm and productive discussions with Prime Minister Modi on strengthening our relationship in defence, technology and a free trade deal between our nations,” Rishi Sunak said.

He also pointed out that even as most G20 leaders came together in Delhi, one leader was missing from the summit- Vladimir Putin.

"Putin has lacked the courage to face his G20 peers day after day. His actions cause horrendous suffering in Ukraine, violating the UN Charter, threatening European security and disrupting global energy supplies… Leaders united in calling out the human suffering caused by Putin's war,” he said.

He stressed that the UK is seen as a global leader on climate issues saying, “At the G20, I made a record commitment of over 1.6 billion pounds for the Green Climate Fund, the single biggest international climate pledge the UK has ever made.”

On China, the UK PM said, “I was emphatic with Premier Li that actions which seek to undermine British democracy are completely unacceptable and will never be tolerated. I also emphasised the UK’s unyielding commitment to human rights, and I was clear on the importance of maintaining stability and international law as the basis for stable relations.”

