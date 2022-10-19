If UK PM poll was held now, this person would win. Spoiler alert: Not Liz Truss

Former chancellor Indian-origin Rishi Sunak would beat UK PM Liz Truss if the Conservative party leadership election is held now which effectively means that the leaders of UK's ruling party want Rishi Sunak to be the prime minister of UK, not Liz Truss. Dubbed as "buyer's remorse" among the voting Tory members, a new poll found that 55 per cent members of the Tory party would now vote for Rishi Sunak if they were able to vote again, while only 25 per cent would vote for Liz Truss.

"With the ongoing political chaos at Westminster dominating headlines, a new YouGov Political Research snap poll of Conservative party members finds significant buyer’s remorse among the party membership surrounding their September decision to elect Liz Truss leader," YouGov analysis said.

Should Liz Truss resign?

Majority of party members think that Liz Truss must resign while only 38 percent feel that she should continue to hold office, the poll found.

Partygate scandal-hit former UK PM Boris Johnson is also on the list of people that the party could favour for the top job at 10 Downing Street, the poll said.

"Were Liz Truss to buckle to such pressure and resign, Tory members would most want to see Boris Johnson brought back to replace her,” YouGov noted.

How bad is too bad?

As many as 83 percent of Conservative members said that Liz Truss is doing badly as the prime minister. This included 72 percent of those who voted for her in the leadership election over Rishi Sunak. Only 15 per cent think she is doing well.

