Rishi Sunak's ‘I told you so’ moment prompts plot to replace Liz Truss: Report

This is how it began. Liz Truss became UK's prime minister after defeating Rishi Sunak and Kwasi Kwarteng became her finance minister. Then Liz Truss announced a £45 billion tax cuts package as part of the Conservative government's "growth plan." Pound collapsed, markets crashed forcing reversal of the tax cut plan and removal of Kwasi Kwarteng from his post in just five weeks.

And then, Rishi Sunak tasted vindication. His moment to say, “I told you so” came as he had asserted during the contest with Liz Truss that her tax cut plan would result in a market rout.

Even though Indian-origin Rishi Sunak is not bragging despite earning the rights to, Tory party MPs are plotting to replace Liz Truss with him, a report said.

The 'ousting Liz Truss and installing Rishi Sunak in No.10' plan's first step involves market turmoil on Monday followed by pronounced support for Rishi Sunak as a figure who can unite the party, Spectator reported.

This will be followed by convincing the party members that Rishi Sunak is a better alternative to Liz Truss while ensuring that a general election is avoided at all costs, the report claimed.

Will Liz Truss be able to weather the political storm? Even Rishi Sunak cannot predict that correctly.

