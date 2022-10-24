At 42, Rishi Sunak is the youngest UK prime minister in modern history

Rishi Sunak became UK's prime minister on Monday replacing his once leadership rival Liz Truss as the country faces a severe economic crisis. The former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak gained the support of his party to bag the top post becoming the first Indian-origin prime minister of the UK.

Born in UK's Southampton to an Indian family, Rishi Sunak is the son of a pharmacist mother and a National Health Service (NHS) general practitioner father.

Not only this, Rishi Sunak will be the youngest UK prime minister in modern history at the age of 42 years.

The Richmond MP is a year younger than David Cameron - who was 43 when he took office. Tony Blair was also 43 when he became prime minister in 1997.

Going back in history- all the way to 1783, there is only one prime minister younger than Rishi Sunak.

William Pitt the Younger was just 24 when he took on the role.

