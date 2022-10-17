Is a Rishi Sunak comeback imminent? UK PM Liz Truss' short-lived triumph

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 12:47 PM IST

Rishi Sunak-Liz Truss: As Liz Truss sacked finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, mutinous voices within the governing Conservative party increased.

Rishi Sunak-Liz Truss: Liz Truss, right, and Rishi Sunak in London.(AP File)
ByMallika Soni

Just over a month ago, Liz Truss defeated Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to become Britain's prime minister in a leadership contest following Boris Johnson's exit. Now, Liz Truss' victory seems short-lived as she is being seen increasingly unlikely to ride out the turbulence within her own Conservative Party and the financial markets. Her former leadership rival Rishi Sunak is anyways the bookies' odds-on favourite to make a comeback to 10 Downing Street.

As Liz Truss sacked finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, mutinous voices within the governing Conservative party continue to flag how Rishi Sunak had warned against the financial meltdown in the wake of Liz Truss' tax-cut policies, The Telegraph reported.

The Oddschecker bookies’ odds aggregator also showed Rishi Sunak racing ahead as the favourite to replace Liz Truss. But Rishi Sunak is letting the turbulence Liz Truss is facing to run its course as he aims to stay clear of accusations of plotting against her, Independent reported.

Even though Rishi Sunak is not an all-out favourite among his party, many are likely to tally behind him, telling Liz Truss that her ‘time is up’.

UK is set to unveil tax and spending measures later on Monday as new finance minister Jeremy Hunt takes lead following last month's budget that caused a market rout.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

