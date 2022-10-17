UK to unveil new fiscal measures after controversial debt-fuelled budget

Britain said that its new finance minister Jeremy Hunt will unveil tax and spending measures later on Monday, bringing forward part of his fiscal plan to calm markets after last month's controversial debt-fuelled budget.

Hunt, who was parachuted into office on Friday to replace Kwasi Kwarteng, will "make a statement bringing forward measures from the medium-term fiscal plan" that is due on October 31, the Treasury said in a statement.