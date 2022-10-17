Home / World News / UK to unveil new fiscal measures after controversial debt-fuelled budget

UK to unveil new fiscal measures after controversial debt-fuelled budget

world news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 12:23 PM IST

Britain's Jeremy Hunt will "make a statement bringing forward measures from the medium-term fiscal plan".

Jeremy Hunt: New Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain.(Reuters)
Jeremy Hunt: New Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain.(Reuters)
AFP |

Britain said that its new finance minister Jeremy Hunt will unveil tax and spending measures later on Monday, bringing forward part of his fiscal plan to calm markets after last month's controversial debt-fuelled budget.

Read more: Ukraine's capital Kyiv rocked by blasts 2nd time in a week, Kamikaze drones used

Hunt, who was parachuted into office on Friday to replace Kwasi Kwarteng, will "make a statement bringing forward measures from the medium-term fiscal plan" that is due on October 31, the Treasury said in a statement.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jeremy hunt uk economy
jeremy hunt uk economy

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out