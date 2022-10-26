BBC 'word cloud' describes UK PM Rishi Sunak as ‘t**t’, ‘c***’ in on-air blunder

The BBC broadcasted a word cloud on new UK PM Indian-origin Rishi Sunak which appeared to use foul language describing the premier with swear words. While covering developments on Downing Street, the UK's national broadcaster missed swear words when a word cloud appeared on TV screens.

The word cloud was created by polling research company Savanta ComRes after Britons were asked how they felt about the former Chancellor becoming the prime minister. The word cloud appeared when BBC presenter Joanna Gosling asked: "How would you describe Rishi Sunak in one word?"

The Britons called Rishi Sunak "rich", "capable", "okay", "good" and "clever" but some also used expletives that were not removed by the BBC during the broadcast.

Rishi Sunak was referred to as a "c**t" , "t**t", "boring", "slimy", "idiot", "backstabbing" and "liar".

The word cloud also described Rishi Sunak with positive connotations, including "smart", "intelligent", "safe" and "strong".

Rishi Sunak met with King Charles III on Monday as he officially succeeded his once leadership rival Liz Truss. He also assembled his top team as Michael Gove and Dominic Raab returned to key cabinet posts as the country faces severe economic challenges.

