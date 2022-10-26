Home / World News / ‘He will not sell Britain to India’: Trevor Noah’s latest swipe at racists offended by Sunak’s appointment | Watch

world news
Published on Oct 26, 2022 07:52 AM IST

Noah defends Rishi Sunak against British racists saying “you're not being colonised, the guys is British," in a hilarious swipe at people who dislike the new PM not because of his policies but because he's brown.

By Nisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Comedian Trevor Noah, in a fresh episode of his satirical television program The Daily Show took a swipe at people offended by Rishi Sunak, a non-white person’s appointment as the United Kingdom’s new prime minister. In a clip posted by the show’s Twitter handle, Noah points out, “of course…not everyone is happy with Sunak taking the top post…but it’s not because they don’t like his policies.”

He gives a sneak peek into a radio programme where a caller takes offence at Britain's latest political development. The caller - identified as Jerry Lowestoft - asks the host whether it’d be fine if he were the prime minister of Pakistan or Saudi Arabia. “These things matter…England with 85% white people wants to see a PM who reflects them,” he says.

In a hilarious swipe, Noah responds, “Yeah, he has a good point. Can you imagine if white English people wanted to rule countries where no one looked like them?...it is difficult to imagine what that world would be like.” Pointing out the man’s hypocrisy, the comedian further says, “...racists always defend colonisation, brushing it as mere business until they feel like they’re being colonised.” He also defended Sunak saying, “You're not being colonised, the new PM is British…he is not going to walk to his podium on the first day and say ‘I’m selling the whole country to India…it's revenge time...that was the whole plan…Happy Diwali…’.”

Recently, Noah's another similar clip from 2019 during the UK's political crisis surrounding Brexit resurfaced on social media after former premier Truss quit last week. In the video, Noah was seen joking that “things are so bad in the UK that other countries or India should just colonise Britain", making a reference to the former colonial empire’s infamous strategy of letting itself in other countries’ political affairs before colonising it.

rishi sunak trevor noah
