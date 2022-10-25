As Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM, people share Ashish Nehra-related posts. Here’s why

Rishi Sunak, the British politician of Indian descent, was elected unopposed as the new leader of Britain's Conservative Party. With this, he became United Kingdom's new Prime Minister following incumbent Liz Truss's resignation. Sunak's appointment to the top post delighted Indians, and they posted congratulatory messages. Meanwhile, many thought that Sunak, 42, resembles former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra and posted their pictures side-by-side as proof. Some even shared Nehra's pictures to congratulate Sunak, and it is indeed fascinating to see how they resemble so much look-wise.

Another section of social media users grabbed this opportunity to tweet hilarious Kohinoor diamond-related memes. We have compiled a few tweets that are too funny to miss out on.

Take a look at the hilarious memes below:

A Twitter user shared that UK PM Rishi Sunak and former cricketer Ashish Nehra ‘were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela’ while posting a picture of Sunak and Nehra, respectively.

Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela.#Rumor

😜😆 pic.twitter.com/rMSrFOZb3r — SOCRATES (@DJSingh85016049) October 24, 2022

Another Twitter user posted a GIF and wrote, “Congratulations Ashish Nehra ji.”

Congratulations Ashish Nehra ji ❤️#ipl2022 bhi Jeet Gaye aab UK pr Raaj sahi hai 🤌😂#RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/ReDU9XKPWS — Rahul Barman (@RahulB__007) October 24, 2022

An individual posted pictures of UK PM Rishi Sunak and former cricketer, and wrote, “What a resemble!!! Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra.”

What a resemble !!! Rishi Sunak & Ashish Nehra . 😯 pic.twitter.com/DGSzFVf1Cw — DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) October 24, 2022

Another individual posted a picture of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi deboarding the Air India flight and wrote that he is ‘going Britain to bring back Kohinoor.’

Modi ji going to britain to bring kohinoor back after rishi Sunak get appointed as pm. pic.twitter.com/fp8zMR9hfy — Nimitt (@sarcasticnimitt) October 24, 2022

“Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring ‘IT’ (Kohinoor) home,” tweeted a person with two pictures.

Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022

Another hilariously shared that UK PM Sunak is reviewing papers to return Kohinoor to India.

Rishi Sunak reviewing the release paper of Kohinoor for its return to India. pic.twitter.com/ssKoN5MSy9 — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) October 25, 2022

A Twitterati shared how Narayana Murthy would have reacted on his son-in-law's big win.

Rishi Sunak set to become next UK Prime minister:

Le Narayana Murthy right now:#RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/3dJvIxIqUs — Puru (@preal958) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after he won the support of over half of the Conservative Party MPs yesterday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON