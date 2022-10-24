Rishi Sunak will be UK's first Indian-origin prime minister

Rishi Sunak has become the first Indian-origin British prime minister, just in time for Diwali following an extraordinarily turbulent year politically. This summer, when Richmond MP Rishi Sunak lost to outgoing prime minister Liz Truss, no one had thought that he will be back at Downing Street.

But his dire economic warnings on Liz Truss' “fairy-tale” tax policies began to haunt the prime minister amid a severe economic crisis. Rishi Sunak's comments during debates with Liz Truss were widely shared on social media as he stood vindicated when UK markets crashed following the mini-budget announced by her government.

Rishi Sunak, on his part, remained tight-lipped through it all as he saw the disastrous reign of his once leadership rival. But as Liz Truss announced her exit from the office, the Tory party backed Rishi Sunak for the post.

Born in UK's Southampton area to an Indian family, Rishi Sunak is the son of a pharmacist mother and a National Health Service (NHS) general practitioner father.

Rishi Sunak- who has roots in Punjab- then announced his leadership bid again and is now the first Indian-origin prime minister of the UK.

Rishi Sunak is married to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murty.

Second time lucky, indeed for Rishi Sunak!

