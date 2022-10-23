Who is Rishi Sunak? Indian-origin MP who could become UK's next PM

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak has announced his bid to become the next prime minister of UK following his leadership rival Liz Truss' exit from the position. As the country faces an economic crisis, former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak became one of the favourites to replace Liz Truss.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If he is able to win the contest, he is set to become the first Indian-origin prime minister of the UK.

Here are 10 points on Rishi Sunak who declared his candidacy for the next UK PM:

1. Rishi Sunak was born in UK's Southhampton area to an Indian family and is the son of a pharmacist mother and a National Health Service (NHS) general practitioner father.

2. Rishi Sunak's grandparents are from Punjab.

3. Rishi Sunak is an Oxford University and Stanford graduate and is married to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murty.

Read more: No deal with Rishi Sunak for UK PM race, Boris Johnson has told backers: Report

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. The couple who tied the knot in 2009 has two daughters, Anoushka and Krishna.

5. Rishi Sunak became a member of Parliament (MP) in 2015 after he got elected from Richmond, Yorkshire.

6. In February 2020 he was designated as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the most important UK Cabinet post.

7. Rishi Sunak was widely appreciated for his economic package for employees and businesses during the Covid pandemic.

8. Although, Rishi Sunak was criticised for not providing enough cost-of-living support to households.

9. Rishi Sunak ran for the UK PM post against Liz Truss.

10. Liz Truss defeated Rishi Sunak to become the prime minister but resigned in 45 days of holding office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail