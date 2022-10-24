3 Indian-origin world leaders at major roles. Rishi Sunak will soon join list

From the United States to Portugal, Indian-origin politicians are currently serving in crucial portfolios in countries all around the world. To that list, Rishi Sunak who is inching closer to becoming the UK Prime Minister on Monday will soon be added.

Here's a look at 3 major Indian-origin world leaders:

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is currently serving as the vice president of the United States of America in the Joe Biden-lead government. The politician who belongs to the Democratic Party became the first female vice president in the history of the country. Previously, Kamala Harris who has roots in Tamil Nadu, served as the attorney general of California from 2011 to 2017.

Pravind Jugnauth

Pravind Kumar Jugnauth was elected the prime minister of Mauritius after holding a number of major positions in the cabinet. The politician was born in an Indian family in La Caverne.

Antonio Costa

Antonio Costa is the current prime minister of Portugal and is serving his third tenure after winning in 2022. The politician is half Portuguese and half Goan.

