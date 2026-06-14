Rockets to brain implants: The many ventures that made Elon Musk world's first trillionaire

Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire on Friday after shares of his space technology company, SpaceX, jumped 25% on the first day of trading. The surge helped lift the wealth of the company's founder and chief executive beyond the trillion-dollar threshold.

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 and continues to lead the company as chief executive.(AP/Bloomberg)

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The share price increase valued the company at $2.21 trillion. Musk, who is also Tesla's chief executive and one of its largest shareholders, now has an estimated net worth of $1.1 trillion, according to Forbes.

From manufacturing electric vehicles to developing technology that links computers and the human brain, Musk's business interests stretch across several industries. His portfolio also includes tunnel construction projects and ownership of the social media platform X.

Many of these ventures have gradually become more closely connected. One of the biggest changes came earlier this year when Musk brought together SpaceX and his artificial intelligence company, xAI, under a single corporate structure.

He continues to serve as chief executive at several companies, while also holding a range of other leadership positions and ownership interests.

The many ventures of Elon Musk

SpaceX

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{{^usCountry}} Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 and continues to lead the company as chief executive. While it began as a space exploration firm, its operations now extend well beyond rocket launches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 and continues to lead the company as chief executive. While it began as a space exploration firm, its operations now extend well beyond rocket launches. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Among its biggest assets is Starlink, the satellite internet service that brought in $4.4 billion in operating income last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among its biggest assets is Starlink, the satellite internet service that brought in $4.4 billion in operating income last year. {{/usCountry}}

A SpaceX logo is displayed on a building, May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (AP Photo)

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The company also controls X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. Musk acquired it for $44 billion in 2022, then placed it under xAI, the company behind the Grok chatbot. Both xAI and X recorded operating losses last year, with the artificial intelligence firm posting a $6.4 billion loss.

Although SpaceX suffered an overall operating loss of $2.6 billion last year, investor interest helped it achieve the largest initial public offering ever. On Friday, its shares finished trading at just under $161 each, giving the company a market value of about $2.1 trillion.

Tesla

Musk has been Tesla's CEO since 2008, making him of the longest-serving leaders in the electric vehicle industry. The company has faced increasing pressure from rivals in recent years.

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In 2025, China's BYD overtook Tesla as the world's biggest electric vehicle manufacturer. Tesla's sales were also affected by consumer boycotts linked to Musk's political views.

Tesla's ambitions extend beyond cars. The company has expanded its work on household and commercial robots. It has also been active in solar energy since acquiring SolarCity about a decade ago. Notably, SolarCity was founded by Musk and two of his cousins.

Tesla Model Y cars are parked outside the newly launched Tesla centre in Gurugram, India. (REUTERS)

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After listing on the stock market in 2010, Tesla eventually crossed the trillion-dollar valuation mark and joined the S&P 500's most valuable companies. Its market capitalisation is currently around $1.5 trillion.

Neuralink

Musk also serves as chief executive of Neuralink, the brain-computer interface company he helped establish in 2016.

The company is among several organisations trying to develop technology that allows direct communication between the human nervous system and machines. It has begun clinical studies involving people living with spinal cord injuries and other medical conditions.

Over the past few years, Neuralink and, at times, Musk himself have announced several brain implant procedures. In January, the company said it had 21 participants enrolled in trials worldwide.

The Boring Company

Another Musk-founded venture is The Boring Company, which focuses on tunnel construction and underground transport systems.

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One of its best-known projects is the “Vegas Loop”, a network of underground tunnels designed for Tesla vehicles. The system first opened near the Las Vegas Convention Center in 2021.

The company has faced allegations of failing to meet certain safety and environmental standards in Las Vegas, where the full network remains incomplete. ‘

PayPal and earlier ventures

Musk's first major financial success came from two technology companies, Zip2 and PayPal, which was originally known as X.com. Both businesses were sold many years ago.

The sales earned Musk roughly $200 million, money that later helped him launch SpaceX and invest in Tesla.

With inputs from Associated Press

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