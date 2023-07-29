Ron DeSantis cannot ‘evade responsibility for his actions’, Disney rejects immunity request in legal feud

The ongoing legal feud between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a new turn as the media conglomerate rejected the governor's request for immunity, accusing him of trying to "evade responsibility for his actions." The legal battle began when Disney filed a suit against DeSantis in April, challenging the controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, which restricts instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

In a strongly-worded legal filing, Disney's attorneys criticized DeSantis for trying to avoid accountability for actions they claim were retaliatory and infringed upon the company's free speech rights. The governor's takeover of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, formerly known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, is at the center of the dispute. The renaming of the district and the subsequent actions taken by DeSantis have left the ramifications far from settled.

Board Considers Cutting Funds to Patrol Disney Properties

The district's newly appointed board, facing litigation costs and start-up expenses related to the Disney dispute, has raised concerns about wasteful spending. The board is eyeing a cut of $8 million used to pay off-duty law enforcement officers who patrol Disney properties exclusively.

The Origins of the Feud

The feud between Disney and DeSantis began when the "Don't Say Gay" bill drew national controversy and condemnation from major companies, including Disney. The bill faced opposition from more than 150 companies, leading to Disney publicly voicing its opposition after employee walkouts. The governor responded with a fundraising email, vowing not to back down.

DeSantis Seeks Immunity from Lawsuit

Last month, DeSantis' attorneys asked a federal judge for immunity from the case, hoping to drop the lawsuit and free the governor from further legal action or liability. However, Disney has challenged this request, arguing that the governor cannot escape accountability for actions that allegedly violated constitutional rights and contracts.

While DeSantis has portrayed the legislative crackdown on Disney as a response to their "woke" criticism of the parents' rights law, Disney claims the actions were retaliatory and violated its rights under the Constitution. The governor's attorneys assert that the actions were necessary to reform the special taxing district and ensure fairness among all businesses in Florida.

No Immunity for DeSantis, Disney Argues

Disney's attorneys argue that the governor and the state cannot escape accountability for their defiance of cherished liberties. They challenge DeSantis' claims of immunity and state that the legal principles he relies on have no application in this case.

The legal battle between Disney and DeSantis continues, with both sides standing firm in their positions. As the case unfolds, the world watches to see how this clash of corporate and political power will be resolved.

