Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / All not well between Kate Middleton and Camilla? What royal expert said

All not well between Kate Middleton and Camilla? What royal expert said

ByMallika Soni
May 19, 2023 01:42 PM IST

Kate Middleton-Camilla: The expert noted that the women often mirror each other's behaviour.

Prince William's Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla have a "deep connection" that has been built upon over many years, a royal expert said as reports claimed tensions between the pair. Both have their “level of trust and rapport”, expert Darren Stanton said as many claimed that Kate Middleton was feeling "stressful and nerve-wracking" as she met Camilla during the coronation.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral cost UK taxpayers this whooping amount

Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte leave after the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey.(Reuters)

“In terms of their development, it’s taken quite a few years for Kate and Camilla to grow a deep level of rapport. In the early years, Kate wasn’t a particularly confident person, which could have led to some disjointed and awkward moments with Camilla. However, as the years have gone on, Kate and Camilla have both developed an inner confidence within themselves. They’ve also likely spent a lot of time together privately, which has enabled them to develop a deeper connection,” the expert claimed.

Read more: This is what Prince Harry is doing after 'near catastrophic' car chase

The royal expert also noted that the women often mirror each other's behaviour, saying, "I’ve noticed that the pair have similar aspects of body language, including posture and the way they walk. They’re both quite tactile at times, with Kate often touching Camilla whilst sharing a joke. At events, their facial expressions also appear to be matching and mirroring, which denotes a deep level of trust and rapport. Overall, the pair show genuine smiles and laughter whilst out together.

“They appear to be extremely comfortable around each other, whereas there was some initial awkwardness in body language during the early years,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
kate middleton royal family
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP