Celebrities ‘distancing’ from Prince Harry-Meghan? No one wants ‘drama that they…’

Celebrities are distancing themselves from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who look like a "one trick pony", a royal commentator claimed. Kinsey Schofield told Sky News, “They look like a one trick pony over at Netflix with their reality show. That's the only successful title they [have] over there so far.”

The couple's documentary became Britain's most-watched subscription TV show in December last year with its first instalment watched by an average 4.5 million people in the first seven days after its release.

Kinsey Schofield claimed companies and celebrities appear to be "distancing themselves" from the royal couple.

“Celebrities and companies are distancing themselves from the Sussexes because they do seem to be a flop. They do seem to bring a lot of drama wherever they go and overpromise and underdeliver," she said. This comes as streaming company Spotify announced last week that it was not renewing its contract with Archetypes, the Duke and Duchess's podcast company.

It was also claimed that the couple were told to come up with more must-watch shows for Netflix if they want to be paid £40million in outstanding fees. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have been paid only half of their reported £81million contract.

“They will get the rest only if they produce content of real interest, an industry source has revealed. The source said the US giant is happy with the viewing figures for the couple’s Harry & Meghan series. But if no suitable follow-ups can be agreed, the outstanding cash will not be handed over,” The Sun reported, quoting a source as saying, “There’s no question of a headline-grabbing, public parting of the way.

