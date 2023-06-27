Home / World News / Prince Harry should get just 500 pounds: Why London court was told this

Prince Harry should get just 500 pounds: Why London court was told this

ByMallika Soni
Jun 27, 2023 05:55 PM IST

MGN admitted that on one occasion a private investigator had been engaged to unlawfully gather evidence about Prince Harry.

Prince Harry should receive a maximum of just 500 pounds in damages for one admitted instance of unlawful information gathering, lawyers representing a British tabloid newspaper group told London's High Court. The Duke of Sussex is one of more than 100 people suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over allegations of phone-hacking and unlawful information gathering. MGN publishes Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.

Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London.(AP)
Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London.(AP)

The case alleges unlawful activity at all three MGN newspapers between 1991 and 2011. Prince Harry was earlier grilled over allegations that he had been unlawfully targeted by MGN titles for 15 years from 1996, when he was a child. With this, he became the first senior British royal to appear in a witness box for more than 130 years.

Read more: Prince Harry- Meghan Markle very important for King Charles as monarch…

At the start of the trial, MGN admitted that on one occasion a private investigator had been engaged to unlawfully gather evidence about Prince Harry at a London nightclub in 200 for which it "unreservedly apologises".

The publisher argued that Prince Harry "has failed to identify any evidence of voicemail interception against him, nor any other evidence of unlawful information gathering in respect of his private information", apart from the one incident.

"The Duke of Sussex should be awarded a maximum of 500 pounds given the single invoice naming him concerns enquiries on an isolated occasion and the small sum on the invoice - 75 pounds - suggests enquiries were limited," MGN's lawyer said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry royal family
prince harry royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out