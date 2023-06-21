Tom Parker Bowles, stepson and son of King Charles and Queen Camilla, made a rare appearance at Ascot, leaving Prince Harry in a brimstone-y predicament. While Tom and his sister Laura Lopes live relatively low-profile lives, their outing at Ascot has intensified the challenges faced by Harry in recent weeks.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex steps out of a car, outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harry's career seems to have hit a rough patch, with Spotify parting ways with him and Meghan, resulting in a significant financial loss. Questions also arise about the future of their deal with Netflix. Meanwhile, Harry's legal battle over security costs is set to burden taxpayers with over $1.8 million. Rumors circulate that Harry and his father, Charles, will never reconcile after the publication of Harry's book, which allegedly hurt the Prince of Wales deeply.

As Harry's troubles continue to mount, the contrast with Tom's seemingly stable and ordinary life becomes more pronounced. The Sussexes, despite their adjacency to the British throne, have faced challenges in their professional endeavors, realizing that they must actually produce substantial work to maintain entertainment deals. The possibility of losing support from Netflix adds to the couple's financial concerns, as they have substantial living costs and a large estate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Furthermore, the Sussex name has become synonymous with family dysfunction and unhappiness, making it difficult for them to find new partnerships with corporations. Their philanthropic efforts have not made significant strides, and their talent and creativity remain in question. Meanwhile, the Home Office in the UK is reportedly displeased with Harry's legal battle and its potential cost to taxpayers.

Amidst all this, Tom Parker Bowles, with his appearance at Ascot, inadvertently adds to Harry's woes. The photos of Tom enjoying himself with Charles highlight the strained relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. As Harry and Meghan face setbacks and controversy, it begs the question: What is going right for them?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the Sussexes have adorable children, their recent claims of a "near catastrophic" paparazzi chase in New York were discredited by the city's authorities. Additionally, the royal family's failure to acknowledge Archie and Lili's recent birthdays demonstrates ongoing tensions. Harry's book deal necessitates the production of another book, raising doubts about its potential success without further royal drama.

As Prince Harry's troubles persist, Tom Parker Bowles steals the spotlight at Ascot, leaving Harry feeling even more overshadowed and defeated. It seems that everything that could go wrong for the Sussexes has, and their future remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Tom enjoys a tenner from his race winnings, serving as a symbol of Harry's contrasting fate.