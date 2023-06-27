Did Roger Federer scold Kate Middleton? Watch this viral video and decide

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton took to the tennis court with eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer to celebrate the Ball Boys and Ball Girls who go through rigorous training each year to assist with the world famous tournament. Kate Middleton has attended the Wimbledon Championships regularly since she married Prince William in 2011.

Kate, Princess of Wales and eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, speak.(AP)

In 2017, Queen Elizabeth II recognized her passion for the sport by appointing her the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC). The royal has presented prizes to the men's and women's singles final winners for a number of years.

She presented trophies to Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina in 2022. Ahead of this year's event, Kate Middleton teamed up with Roger Federer to draw attention to the Ball Boys and Girls.

In the video widely shared on social media, the princess and Roger Federer took part in drills undertaken by the selected ball boys and girls, which include a straight overarm throw, a kneeled underarm roll, and the famous Wimbledon “feed”.

Kate Middleton is seen catching a ball during a practice session that was hit out of play. The royal was picked up on this Roger by Federer as her mentor ball girl told her that was against the rules of play for Wimbledon.

"Kate and Roger in a Wimbledon setting is a match made in heaven," one user wrote.

"She's so gracious, 'oh yeah, are you allowed to do that?' I'd have been all 'of course I am,'" another said.

Kate Middleton paid tribute to the hard work that happens during training sessions at the event saying, “Wimbledon is renowned for its amazingly professional Ball Boys and Ball Girls, the amount of work it takes, it's incredible to see it behind the scenes...With all the discipline and everything you've learnt, you'll be able to take it into so many other parts of your life, things like confidence and that feeling of pride with being on any of the courts is such a big moment.”

