‘For a kid from broken home…’: What Prince William thought about Kate's family

During the early days of courtship, Prince William fell in love with not just Kate Middleton, but her entire family. Her parents Michael and Carole and Kate’s younger siblings Pippa and James represented to Prince William the “normal” family that he never had. Prince William, grew up in the royal family as his parents King Charles and Princess Diana had a fractured relationship, very different from the Middletons.

Prince William and Princess Catherine are seen. (AFP)

The Daily Express reported that Prince William saw the Middletons as a huge source of stability for him. In the documentary ‘William and Kate: Into the Future’, royal expert Andrew Morton spoke of how the Prince of Wales “yearned” for stability after his own parents divorced when he was 14.

“For a kid from a broken home which is, after all, what William is, he has always yearned towards the stable and towards the steady. It’s not just Kate he’s in love with—it’s the family," Andrew Morton said.

While royal author and journalist Richard Kay spoke of how Prince William wanted to avoid the mistakes of his parents in his own marriage.

“Everything about William you can trace back to what happened to his parents. He lived through the bitter breakup of their marriage. He knows that what happened to them destroyed their marriage and he is very careful not to make the same mistakes,” Richard Kay said.

“He admires the way that Carole and Michael brought up Catherine, Pippa, and James and that seems to be reflected in the way William is a down-to-earth father now. He, of course, lost Diana when he was very young and probably looks up to Carole because he’s lacked a mother figure for so much of his life. With Carole and Michael, he’s got people to confide in who are removed from the monarchy," he said.

