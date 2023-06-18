Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Is this an olive branch to Prince Harry from King Charles?

ByMallika Soni
Jun 18, 2023 07:03 PM IST

King Charles may have sent Prince Harry an olive branch in the form of a old sweet picture of the monarch with his two sons to celebrate Father's Day. The royal family's official Twitter account wrote a message to "Dads everywhere", with a selection of pictures to celebrate the day. The account shared a picture of King Charles with his own father, the late Prince Philip, and one of his wife Camilla with her late father.

Prince Harry and King Charles.

Alongside the pictures, the tweet read: “To Dad's everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day today.” The tweet comes as the royal family continue to display signs of tension with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On the eve of Father's day, the Buckingham Palace also shared a sweet picture of Prince William with his three children. The picture showed William in the middle with the trio around him - including Louis hugging his shoulders from behind while George and Charlotte are either side of their dad.

Another picture has been shared on the couple's official Twitter account. The second picture shows all four of them smiling at the camera.

