Kate Middleton is ‘mortified’ by her daughter Charlotte's behaviour as…

Princess Charlotte, seven, is rarely seen in public but whenever she does she delights royal fans with her feisty personality- quite different from the behaviour of other royal family members. It has even been talked about that she is the “boss” of her big brothers as a royal expert said that she kept her little brother Louis, five, in check during King Charles’s coronation ceremony.

Britain's Princess Charlotte tries her hand at archery.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Charlotte- third in line to the throne- is not seen in public regularly because Kate Middleton and Prince William have made it known that they want a normal upbringing for their children. But Charlotte has now been seen stealing the show with her hilarious antics- so much so that her mother Kate Middleton was left utterly mortified at least on one occasion.

In 2019, when the then-four-year-old royal attended the prestigious sailing regatta on the Isle of Wight with her parents, ‌Kate invited her daughter to follow her lead and peer out of a window to wave at the crowd.

But Charlotte, instead of copying her mother, decided to stick her tongue out in an adorable and cheeky gesture which left royal fans in stitches. Kate appeared to be grimacing at her daughter in an attempt to get her to stop and then quickly talked to Charlotte to stop her but the cameras had by then managed to snap the unforgettable moment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the three children, royal expert Judi James said, “There was no sense that George, Charlotte and Louis had been nudged along with warnings to be well-behaved. The signs are that as soon as the family spot a sporting or activity challenge or an opportunity to get stuck in and compete in public they throw themselves into it with genuine enthusiasm.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON