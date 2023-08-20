King Charles pushed ‘right to the limit’ by Prince Harry, Meghan, he could…

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have pushed King Charles “right to the limit”, a royal expert claimed. Charlie Rae, former royal editor of The Sun, said that he believes the couple speaking out against the royal family cemented their status as outsiders of the monarchy. “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come total outcasts. They’ve had their HRH titles [His and Her Royal Highness] stripped from the royal family website," Charlie Rae said. Royal Family: King Charles III reacts during a visit of the Sandringham Flower Show, in Sandrigham.(AFP)

Prince Harry was told from the start “of his Montecito exodus” he could no longer have titles publicly. While the couple still has the titles, they can no longer use them to “further their careers", the expert claimed. But King Charles is still a “loving father ” to his younger son, Charlie Rae said adding that the monarch can only be pressed “so far.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “have pushed him right to the limit.”

“They’re no longer invited to any of the upcoming royal events. However, there is no official memorial for Queen Elizabeth. What’s going to happen is Catherine [Middleton] and Prince William will issue a statement on the day. And, Charles will spend it in quiet reflection,” the royal expert continued.

Charlie Rae also said the monarch would take a page from his mother’s playbook, spending Queen Elizabeth's death anniversary honouring her. Queen Elizabeth had also marked the anniversaries of her father, George VI’s death with no official events.

“The Netflix series, the Oprah [Winfrey] interview; they [Harry and Meghan] were not supportive of the royal family,” the royal expert said.

Addressing rumours of a split between the couple, the royal expert said that it would still be difficult for Harry to reunite with his family. “I’m not so sure he would be welcomed back by some members of the royal family.”

“It’s that adage; he’s made his bed, now he has to lie in it. Too much has happened. However, I can’t ever see it being the way it was ever again, with or without Meghan," Charlie Rae asserted.

