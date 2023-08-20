News / World News / Meghan Markle can never be known as 'Princess' because of this strict royal rule

Meghan Markle can never be known as 'Princess' because of this strict royal rule

ByMallika Soni
Aug 20, 2023 06:53 PM IST

Meghan Markle is a Princess of the royal family but she can never technically be known as Princess Meghan.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle can never be known as ‘Princess’ if she loses her ‘Duchess’ title owing to a strict royal rule. Meghan Markle was given the title Duchess of Sussex by the late Queen Elizabeth after marrying Prince Harry. She is also has a lesser-known title following her marriage to the Duke of Sussex - Princess Henry of Wales- a name given to her in reference to Prince Harry's name at birth, which is Henry.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is seen. (AP)
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is seen. (AP)

Although Meghan Markle is a Princess of the royal family, she can never technically be known as Princess Meghan as a a stringent rule reserves this only for those born into the royal family. If Meghan were to receive the title of Duke of Sussex, she would instead be known as Princess Henry. This rule also applies to Kate Middleton who cannot be officially known as just Princess Kate.

When Kate Middleton married Prince William, she also received his title but chose not to use it. Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz, who goes by Princess Michael of Kent, is the only women who chose to use her official title and is known as Princess Michael of Kent after marrying Queen Elizabeth's cousin in 1978.

Earlier, Princess Michael faced criticism when she wore a 'Blackamoor' brooch, which typically depicts an African or non-European male as a servant during her first meeting with Meghan Markle. This comes as Meghan Markle listed her occupation as "Princess of the United Kingdom" on a document for Sussex Royal, her former UK charity, UK media reports claimed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet were given prince and princess titles earlier this year after much speculation as according to the George V Convention, the grandchildren of the monarch are supposed to receive these titles which means that after the queen's passing, Archie became a prince.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were named as such at birth as Prince William is the future king.

