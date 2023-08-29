King Charles wants to axe staffers. But Camilla may be behind this decision as…

Camilla could be behind King Charles’ plans to axe staff in a major shakeup, a royal biographer claimed as the monarch reportedly drew plans to scale back up to 20 per cent of his middle-management staff. Camilla and the monarch believe that they employ too many staff members who carry out similar tasks, the Mail reported. Royal biographer Angela Levin claimed that Camilla is pushing for this the hardest as she typically works with far fewer staff.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive by horse drawn carriage for a visit to the Sandringham Flower Show.(AP)

“I think it’s a very interesting thing. The Sovereign Grant is £86.3million which the Government gives them, which means each of us have to pay £1.29. I think this is to do with the King marrying someone who isn’t from royal stock. I know Camilla, I wrote her biography. She isn’t someone who is very flash and wants loads of staff hanging around her, she is used to running her own home, and she still does to a certain extent. I think she feels that it is a waste, and she doesn’t need all those people. I’m sure Charles is used to it."

Royal expert Robert Jobson said that staff cuts are a near certainty but King Charles wants things done his way.

“He's [King Charles] now the boss, he's in charge. And he wants certain things to be done his way. So the scaling back I think will be done on staff, where you don't need so many people. They've got lots of people who are assistants to assistants to assistants in the royal household. And they will try to cut that right back. And they are I think now we've had the period of transition, and the crowning with the Coronation, both in Britain and in England and then Scotland, it's now time to show that he can start doing that. And I think that is what is going to happen," Robert Jobson said.

