Meghan Markle may work on this project but Prince Harry is going to Africa?

Royal expert Angela Levin weighed in on what she thinks about Meghan Markle reportedly working on a "preview" of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly decided to work on her new Netflix project while her husband Prince Harry wants to take up a slightly different route.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Royal expert Angela Levin, while speaking about the pair's conflicting ideas for upcoming projects, told GB News, "It's interesting that Meghan is working on doing a preview really of [Charles] Dickens's book Great Expectations and she's doing it as a feminist living in a man's world. So, it's before she's left at the altar, and you think, it's not going to work before it's even got anywhere because it's going to be about Meghan's life and men in a very difficult community and it's not fair and it's not right."

“You know, everything on Great Expectations since the first film in 1946 has proven to be absolutely hopeless. So she's going to do that, she's staying in America,” she said.

Talking about Prince Harry, the royal commentator said that he "wants to go to Africa and talk about the people and the animals and all that, which he loves - he's called it his second home. He feels very happy in that."

The could continue to have a deal with the streaming service, despite losing their contract with Spotify last month. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle- who signed with Spotify in 2020- parted ways with the company last month, with both issuing a statement to announce the same.

