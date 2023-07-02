Home / World News / Prince William-Kate may make 'sad' decision about their children's schooling

Prince William-Kate may make 'sad' decision about their children's schooling

ByMallika Soni
Jul 02, 2023 02:00 PM IST

Both Prince William and Kate Middleton attended boarding schools, Eton and Marlborough College respectively.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in the process of making big decisions about their children's schooling. Prince George currently attends Lambrook School with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. As per the family tradition, younger royal are sent to boarding school for their secondary education. A royal expert said that this would be a "sad" outcome.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge are seen.(AFP)
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge are seen.(AFP)

Both Prince William and Kate Middleton attended boarding schools, Eton and Marlborough College respectively. King Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward attending Gordonstoun in Scotland. The couple were recently spotting taking Prince George on a tour of Eton, suggesting that he may follow in his father's footsteps.

Read more: Wondered how many people work for Prince William-Kate? Here's the answer

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "The choice of school for the children will tell us a lot about William and Catherine. So far, they’ve been such a hands-on parents and, personally I think it would be sad to see them send their children away to boarding school. I would applaud a decision to keep them as day pupils at schools nearby their home. But I think both William and Catherine were happy at boarding school. I suppose it’s what they know and perhaps they will want to pass this experience on to their children. I imagine it will be all or nothing - in other words, all three will go away to school, or none of them.

“I will be cheering loudly if they decide to keep their children close and nurture them through their adolescence as they have nurtured them through the young years," the expert added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out