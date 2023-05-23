All not well in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage? Expert thinks…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage appear to be "stronger than ever" and will "last the course of time", an expert said as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated five years as a married couple last week. Body language expert Darren Stanton praised the strength of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's saying, “Any trauma, stress or major life event helps form the foundation of any relationship, as it makes a couple stronger. If the foundation is weak, then the relationship will not last.” Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen.

“When we take a look at the changes in Harry and Meghan’s lives since the beginning of their relationship, Meghan has become a global figure and one of the most recognisable people in the world. While this may have caused issues for other couples, Harry and Meghan appear to be stronger than ever. The fact they have managed to overcome certain challenges and show genuine emotion proves they are clearly meant to be. I definitely believe they are in it for the long haul. I do think they will last the course of time,” Darren Stanton said.

Harry and Meghan have had to overcome a number of hurdles and Meghan “was very much like Princess Diana as she was new on the scene and had to get to know the Royal Family”, the expert said.

“In terms of their development over the years, the couple have been through a lot in order to get where they are today. Their relationship started off being seemingly smooth sailing and there were no challenges. Meghan was very much like Princess Diana as she was new on the scene and had to get to know the Royal family. However, despite having challenges since then, the couple have only got stronger over the years. In terms of confidence, I would say that Meghan is very much the stronger personality,” Darren Stanton said.

“But, having said that, she’s the one who has had the normal upbringing. She obviously had to work hard to become a professional actor, facing lots of rejection and hardships, especially in her professional life,” the expert explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON